OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto Fire & Rescue held a Bicycle Rodeo Drawing on Friday and four lucky kids within the community were able to go home with a brand new pair of wheels.

After donations from the Bond Foundation alongside the Oconto Police Department, authorities with the Oconto Fire & Rescue were able to purchase the bikes.

Photo Courtesy of Oconto Fire & Rescue

As a result, Lexie Aubry, Finn Trudeau, Oliver McNabb, and Keira Lunzmann were the lucky four picked and are now the proud owners of new bicycles.

“Thank you to the Oconto County Health Department and Oconto Safe Kids for partnering with us for the rodeo,” wrote the Oconto Fire & Rescue on its Facebook page.