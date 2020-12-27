NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Oconto firefighters save four housecats from residential fire

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Four house cats were saved and no injuries were reported after a house fire took place in the City of Oconto on Saturday night.

According to the Oconto fire and Rescue, just before 10:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a residence located on the 200 block Erie Avenue for a report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews found flames and smoke coming from an enclosed front porch and report having quickly performed a knockdown of the flames and contained the fire to the area of the porch.

Fire crews then made entrance into the home to finish extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters say they were able to locate four house cats and safely remove them from the home.

Officials report all of the occupants were able to evacuate prior to the fire department’s arrival on the scene and there were no firefighters or civilians injured during the incident.

The porch sustained heavy damage its contents are considered to be a total loss, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

