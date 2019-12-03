Oconto flooding turns to ice, ruining homes along the river

Roads were flooded due to the high winds. But now that the storm’s passed, the county is starting to recover. The snow emergency is over, but for those living along the Oconto River, the real problem is just beginning.

“I don’t remember it ever being like this,” said Linda Borah, a longtime resident of Oconto. “It’s pretty much ripped off all the ducting. There’s no furnace. If we didn’t have a wood stove, we wouldn’t survive. There’s no heat here.”

Ice and floodwaters have a stranglehold on at least one home in Oconto. With the water coming up about a foot overnight.

“This was the icing on the cake,” she said. “Where it’s like you can’t tolerate it anymore.”

This is the sixth time her property has flooded this year and she’s seen enough.

“This yard was beautiful at one time,” said Borah. “I had a coy pond back here. I had a waterfall. I had beautiful plants. It just devastated everything from coming in so many times.”

The house she’s lived in for 43 years has had its sentimental value drained from her heart.

“All my kids were raised here, but after you do this so many times, it’s like the memories aren’t that fond right now,” she said.

The water has started to recede. And Oconto Public Works says it doesn’t expect the flooding to return any time soon.

“This is nothing compared to some things in life,” she said. “This is just material stuff. Seriously, it’s material stuff and you can rebuild. And that’s where my focus is–rebuilding.”

The waters are continuing to recede, but there is still some flooding on Bay Shore and Yacht Club roads, along with Splinter Causeway.