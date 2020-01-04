Oconto hires barge to break ice in river to prevent further flooding

The city of Oconto is still dealing with the aftermath of some major flooding this week.

They’re hoping a barge can do some good and break up that ice at the mouth of the Oconto River.

The barge will release ice jams and bring the water levels back to where they are controllable to prevent further mass flooding.

“The river has subsided a little bit, our storm drains just got under control today a little bit,” says Oconto’s superintendent of Public Works Jeremy Wusterbarth. “They’re still backed up to some point, but nothing that is causing any damage right now.”

There’s no additional damage since Tuesday and Wednesday, but the city of Oconto’s main concern is helping residents clear flooded basements and getting rid of soiled items – something they didn’t expect to be doing during the early part of winter.

“This is something new for us, especially at this time of the year,” says Wusterbarth. “We typically deal with those ice shoves in the spring of the year and we wait for the mouth of the river to open up to release them, but this time of the year is just an extreme situation, just a bad situation for everybody involved.”

The city projects it could take seven to 10 hours for the barge to complete the ice breaking from start to finish, but it could take longer and then it’s back to Sturgeon Bay.

“As soon as we know that he’s finished up, we’ll make sure that those shipping lanes in those channels are opened up so that he can get his barge and his boat back to his business,” says Wusterbarth.

Depending on how long the ice breaking takes the city of Oconto will pay between $35,000 to $45,000 for the barge’s services.