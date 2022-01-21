NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Oconto lawmaker recorded saying ‘cheat like the Democrats’ in video

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican Wisconsin state lawmaker has been recorded on video telling constituents that Republicans need to “cheat like the Democrats or bend the rules” to win upcoming elections and also made a vague threat of violence against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The video of state Rep. Elijah Behnke was posted online Thursday and was first reported on Friday by the Wisconsin State Journal.

In the wide-ranging 25-minute video, which appears to have been taken secretly by visitors in Behnke’s Capitol office, he disparages Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos as a “swamp creature” and supports debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

He also says that if he ever sees Evers in person, he’s going to punch him.

The complete video can be viewed here.

Behnke assumed office on April 28, 2021, and represents District 89 which covers Brown, Marinette and Oconto Counties.

