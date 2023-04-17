OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Many are calling the actions of an Oconto Limo owner and river nothing short of heroic.

He managed to drive through a drive-by shooting between two cars in Milwaukee over the weekend without any injuries to himself or his passengers.

In an interview Monday with Local 5 News, Mitch Landvick says he was just doing his job.

It was late Saturday night as he took a packed bus home from a concert.

“All of a sudden, I heard a gunshot and told everyone to get down,” recalled Landvick of Lou’s Limo. “I saw a car on right I saw a car passing us. A guy was hanging out the door. I believe that’s the guy shooting at the bus as soon as I heard the gunshots, I hit the gas. A couple of cars collided in front of me. I avoided that one—two or three more accidents. I was avoiding people or cars. I didn’t realize we were hit for a while.”

The damage to the limo means Lou’s had to cancel its events for the next couple of weeks. The owners are talking with the police and their insurance company.

They hope to be rolling again soon but say they won’t be taking people to Milwaukee at night.

At the last report, Milwaukee Police had not announced any arrests.