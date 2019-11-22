Oconto man dead after being struck by van while walking

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) — A 63-year-old man has died after being struck by a van in the Town of Oconto.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says crews were called to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on CTH S north of CTH N just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews determined a van driven by a 58-year-old Oconto man was traveling north on CTH S when he struck the 63-year-old who was walking on the road.

Officials say the pedestrian died at the scene.

This matter remains under investigation by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oconto Police Department, Oconto Fire Department, Oconto County Highway Department, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.