OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old from Oconto has been indicted on one count of production of child pornography, and faces a maximum of 30 years imprisonment.

On December 6, Rocky Sonkowsky was indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment alleges that Sonkowsky ’employed and used a minor’ for the purpose of creating a ‘visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.’

Authorities say that the alleged accusations happened between roughly May 25 and June 25, 2021.

If convicted of the charge, Sonkowsky faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years imprisonment. Sonkowsky also faces up to a $250,000 fine.

This investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Project Safe Childhood was launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.