OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – After being found guilty by a jury in April, an Oconto man was sentenced to over 11 years in prison for his involvement in the overdose death of a 54-year-old man.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Jason Lipp was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison after being found guilty by a trial of First-Degree Reckless Homicide-Deliver Drugs, Possession with Intent to Deliver-Heroin, and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place back in April.

In August 2020, officers from the Oconto Falls Police Department were called to an apartment building after a 54-year-old man was found unconscious by his son.

The release notes that the son reportedly told officers that his father had previously arranged to get heroin from Lipp earlier that day. After not hearing from his father, the son went to check on him, finding him unconscious.

Autopsy results revealed that the cause of death was found to be “mixed drug (heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, duloxetine, zolpidem) intoxication.” Authorities stated that the 54-year-old reportedly traded prescription medication with Jason Lipp for heroin.

According to the DOJ’s release, the son had allegedly removed the heroin from the scene and would later trade it for methamphetamine. Authorities say the son died a few months later.

Lipp, a 36-year-old from Oconto, was arrested on April 19, 2021.

During Lipp’s trial, two people who testified stated that they had also overdosed on heroin that was allegedly provided to them by Lipp. The release states that one of those who testified was reportedly told by Lipp that ‘this substance’ had just killed a man in Oconto.

“Those who put lives at risk by distributing illegal narcotics face serious consequences,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the dedicated prosecutors and investigators who worked to hold the defendant accountable.”

Lipp was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision following his initial prison term.

No further details were provided.