Oconto man sentenced to 19 years in prison, involving 2019 death

WEDNESDAY 9/01/2021 5:36 p.m.

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oconto man is sentenced after being convicted in May of 2021 on charges related to an overdose death in 2019.

According to court documents, Brian Blasing was involved in two drug-related deliveries, one causing the 2019 overdose death of Terry Westphal in the Town of Pound, Marinette County.

Blasing was sentenced on Aug. 30 to 19 years in prison and 12 years of extended supervision for one charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide/Deliver Drugs.

At sentencing, District Attorney DeShea Morrow told the Court that Blasing continued to reach out to the source of the drugs that killed Westphal after he had learned of the death.

Co-defendant, Chasity Denny, entered pleas to Delivery of Schedule II Narcotics and Delivery of Cocaine, both as a party to a crime. Court documents say she was sentenced to 6 years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision – consecutive to any other sentence.