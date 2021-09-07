Oconto Mayor talks new Tractor Supply store opening, Harvest Fest in Community Update

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto Mayor Lloyd Heier joined Local 5 and discussed the upcoming opening of the Tractor Supply store as well as upcoming events, in the latest Community Update.

Heier mentioned that the new Tractor Supply store coming to Oconto is planning on opening on Sept. 25. Heier says the store has already had the inside remodeled and it is bigger than other ones in the area.

There were some issues with getting some of the supplies for the store. Heier said that Tractor Supply needed to get some materials from Texas and took longer than expected. This new store will also bring jobs to the area.

The 75th anniversary of the fly-in plane and car show is one of many upcoming events. Heier talked about the event will have food and beverages as well as a big enough area that people can walk around.

Harvest Fest is another event where Main Street is closed and there are multiple vendors selling things ranging from jewelry to crafts. Not only is Harvest Fest an opportunity to buy items, Heier mentions that this event also shows off the Main Street area.

Even though the calendar just turned to Sept., Christmas is right around the corner and Oconto’s Winter Wonderland event will take place. Heier said the event is like a parade and Santa Claus rides in a ladder truck.