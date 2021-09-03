Oconto police investigate possible shooting near local high school

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Police Department are investigating a potential shooting incident near a local high school on Friday morning.

According to the Oconto Police Department, just before 11:30 a.m., officers from several law enforcement agencies responded to reports that a person had suffered a gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Superior Avenue, located near the Oconto Unified School District.

For safety reasons, police confirm that the District was immediately notified of an active incident near the high school.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they gathered enough information to arrest two possible suspects near Second Street in relation to this incident. The suspects arrested were identified as a 35-year-old Oconto man and a 31-year-old Marinette woman.

Further investigation revealed that a third suspect may be involved prompting police to search Second Street and then moving to conduct two additional searches on Superior Avenue. All search efforts were unsuccessful. The third suspect was not located.

An ongoing investigation is underway by the Oconto Police Department and the Oconto Sheriff’s Department. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badger traditions return with home opener

Badgers prepare for packed home crowd in season opener

Kimberly volleyball stuns top-ranked Appleton North

Brewers top pick Frelick makes Timber Rattlers debut

Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

UW-Oshkosh football back