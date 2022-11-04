OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing person who was last seen on October 31.

Officers say that Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Halloween getting into a vehicle with a ‘male subject.’

Oconto Police Department

Authorities ask that if you have any information on Wenzel’s whereabouts, to contact the Oconto Police Department with the reference case number, C22-04930.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when additional details are released.