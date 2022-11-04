OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing person who was last seen on October 31.

Officers say that Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Halloween getting into a vehicle with a ‘male subject.’

Jacob T.S. Wenzel missing
Oconto Police Department

Authorities ask that if you have any information on Wenzel’s whereabouts, to contact the Oconto Police Department with the reference case number, C22-04930.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when additional details are released.