OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing person who was last seen on October 31.
Officers say that Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Halloween getting into a vehicle with a ‘male subject.’
Authorities ask that if you have any information on Wenzel’s whereabouts, to contact the Oconto Police Department with the reference case number, C22-04930.
No other information was provided.
Local 5 will update this story when additional details are released.