Oconto Public Health to offer back-to-school vaccinations to eligible students

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto County Health and Human Services is partnering with local school districts to offer back-to-school immunizations to students.

According to health officials, in August, they will be visiting schools in five of its county districts to provide free immunizations to kids between the ages of 4 and 18 years old.

Oconto Public Health notes that children will be available to receive the vaccine if they qualify in one of the following categories:

Enrolled in Medicaid/BadgerCare.

Does not have health insurance.

Underinsured (has health insurance that does not pay for vaccinations) or have met monetary cap on vaccines (not deductible).

An American Indian or Alaska Native.

OCPH will offer all school required immunizations at the clinics, as well as those that are recommended, including Hepatitis A, HPV and Meningitis ACWY.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, some children fell behind on immunizations and Public Health is happy to partner with our school districts to provide an opportunity for parents to allow their children to get caught up on their immunizations,” stated Debra Konitzer, Oconto County Health Officer.