Oconto rollover leads to search for driver in cornfield

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) — A single-vehicle rollover accident led to several law enforcement agencies in Oconto County searching for the driver involved in the accident.

The crash happened Thursday morning at around 1:40 a.m. on Highway 22 and VanHulle Lane in the Town of Oconto. When authorities arrived, they found an empty four-door pickup truck on its wheels in the ditch. Due to the damage from the roadway and debris found in the ditch, officials determined the truck was involved in a rollover.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Oconto Police Department both reported to the scene of the crash, but neither department could locate the driver. When Oconto Fire & Rescue arrived, authorities searched a nearby cornfield for the driver using Thermal Imaging. However, nothing was found.

After searching the area of the crash for about an hour, sheriff’s deputies learned the driver was located somewhere away from the scene.

Authorities did not report any injuries from the crash.