Oconto schools close Friday, Monday due to illness

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto schools will be closed Friday and Monday “due to increased illness among students, faculty, and staff,” according to the school district.
The Oconto Unified School District says the custodial staff will continue their efforts to clean and disinfect common areas to slow the spread of illness.
“We understand that while closing school can be difficult for families, we hope that students and staff will use this time to rest, recover, and return to school healthy on Tuesday, February 11th.”
All high school extra-curricular activities will continue as scheduled on Friday, Saturday, and Monday, according to school officials.
