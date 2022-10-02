LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’

In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.

Deputies do say that there is no danger to the public and more information about the incident will be released later.

No other information was provided at this time.

