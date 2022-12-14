OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and UScellular have announced the winner of a $20,000 technology makeover through the inaugural Leap for Learning program.

According to a release, the Oconto Unified School District was awarded the prize during a celebration on Tuesday and is expected to use the money to fund a new STEM lab.

Earlier in the fall, educators, administrators, and parents across Wisconsin were invited to nominate a Wisconsin-based K-12 school or district through the Leap for Learning Program.

Nominations required a summary describing why the school deserved a technology makeover and how it would benefit the students.

The Oconto Unified School District was nominated by Scott Boucher, IT Director/Network Engineer at Oconto Unified School District.

“As educators, we want to prepare our students for a robust career path and future, and we know technology education and access is a key part of that,” said Boucher. “Thanks to UScellular, the Green Bay Packers, and the Leap for Learning program, this technology upgrade will give us the opportunity to provide our students with state-of-the-art equipment that will facilitate team building and collaboration among students while teaching the skills of problem-solving, critical thinking, and innovation.”

With the addition of a new STEM Lab, students will receive hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The collaborative space ill allow teachers to give students real-world interactive experiences in these fields.

“Technology is a vital part of the educational experience for students, providing them with easy-to-access information, accelerated learning and fun opportunities to practice what they learn,” says Christine Paulsen director of sales for UScellular. “UScellular cares deeply about our local communities and it’s through programs like Leap for Learning that support our youth and future leaders in STEM.”

Officials say the Leap for Learning program drew more than 239 nominations from across the state of Wisconsin. A panel of judges evaluated and scored the nomination essays based on the proposed project’s ability to improve STEM-related education.

“We are proud to join UScellular for the Leap for Learning program to help the Oconto Unified School District receive this much-needed technology makeover,” said Chad Watson, director of sales and business development for the Packers. “It’s important to the Packers to support youth and education throughout Wisconsin and ensure students have access to the resources they need to learn and grow.”