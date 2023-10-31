GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto woman accused of allegedly being involved with her boyfriend’s deadly overdose was in court on October 27 and pleaded not guilty.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 30-year-old Sarah Dahl was charged with reckless homicide for her alleged role in her boyfriend’s overdose death back in 2022.

On December 26, 2022, around 2:10 a.m., authorities were sent to a residence in the town of Morrison for a report of a man who was not breathing.

Around 7 a.m., authorities got a search warrant and took multiple items into evidence. Some of those items included a crystal-like substance that tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Dahl told authorities that she came downstairs and found the man on the floor. She was later searched by authorities who found a pipe as well as a green leafy substance that was suspected to be marijuana.

Authorities spoke with someone who said Dahl reportedly told them she got two pills and then complained about the entire situation. She reportedly said ‘This is what I get for doing something nice’ and ‘I accidentally killed my boyfriend’.

Dahl is currently charged with:

First-Degree Reckless Homicide – As a Party to a Crime Felony Up to 40 years in prison



Dahl pleaded not guilty to this charge at an arraignment in a Brown County courtroom on October 27. She is scheduled to be back in court on December 28 for a status conference.

Local Five will update this story as more details are released.