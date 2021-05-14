FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Octoberfest among a trio of Appleton events to return in 2021

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce confirmed three events that are returning in 2021.

The three events are:

  • Night market Bazaar After Dark – July 28
  • License to Cruise – Sept. 24-25
  • Appleton’s Octoberfest Sept. 24-25

According to officials, the License to Cruise and Octoberfest events will return with in-person celebrations, and the Bazaar After Dark will be along South Commercial Street in Neenah.

License to Cruise and Octoberfest will be in their normal locations along College Avenue in Appleton.

The three events were previously listed as tentative pending health and safety review. The Chamber worked with health officials to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the area.

“The decision to move forward with these events was not one we took lightly, as we know the pandemic and efforts to mitigate the virus have followed an unpredictable timeline,” says Becky Bartoszek, President and CEO of the Fox Cities Chamber.

More information regarding the Bazaar After Dark event can be found online, and information on License to Cruise and Octoberfest can be found on their respective website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

