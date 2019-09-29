Octoberfest in Appleton

More than 200,000 people came to experience the beer, the food and the music of the 38th annual Octoberfest.

The four Mayors of the Fox Cities were on hand to participate in this two-day festival.

The mission of the first event was the same as it is today, to serve as a fundraiser for nonprofit organizations.

Octoberfest has grown to hosting 200,000 attendees annually, has 100 food booths supporting nonprofit organizations, arts and crafts, and entertainment for all.

Funds raised from sponsorship and beverage sales are used for the competitive grant program that provides funding to nonprofits year-round.

Morethan 100 food vendors support non-profit organiations in the Fox valley, so when you attend Octoberfest, you are giving back to the Fox Cities community.

“An event like this is such an amazing community-driven giveback to all of our non-profits. We’ve given over $2.5 million dollars back to the community and it is completely driven by thousands of volunteers that step up every year to make this event happen.” Becky Bartoszek, President & CEO Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce

