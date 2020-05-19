Off Broadway: Green Bay’s Farmers’ Market on Broadway will begin season at Leicht Memorial Park

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The first Famers’ Market on Broadway of the 2020 season will take place on June 3rd from 4 to 7 p.m.

Opening day for the market has been pushed back from late May and the hours have been cut from years prior, but the biggest change for the market is its location.

The Farmers’ Market on Broadway will not start out its season on Broadway.

Instead, it will be in Leicht Memorial Park.

“That’s where we can safely have all of the vendors, allow for the distancing, control capacity more easily, and it’s just been overall deemed the only approved location within the Broadway district,” On Broadway Marketing Director Chelsea Kocken told Local 5.

Ozzy Corrales, a Mechanic at Pete’s Garage says the Farmers’ Market brings in a lot of business, “It’s pretty busy, we get a lot of walk-in traffic, which, you know, establishes where we are.”

A typical Farmer’s Market on Broadway would see thousands of market-goers up and down the street.

That’s a lot of foot traffic for Broadway’s businesses.

“A lot of people don’t know where we are on Broadway, so it’s a good opportunity for them to come in and check us out,” Corrales said.

To keep the market going despite the Coronavirus pandemic, On Broadway has been working with the City of Green Bay and the Brown County Health Department to plan a socially distanced farmer’s market.

“Where we can avoid congregation of people, I think that the city and county are going to prefer that for a while,” Kocken said.

Vendors will also be limited for the start of the season to what has been deemed essential, i.e. vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, bakery, eggs, dairy, meat, salsas, and jams.

Crafts, hot food, and Broadway business booths will not be a part of the farmers’ market for now, along with the more social aspects of the event.

“The seating and entertainment, beverage tent, those social components, those are not being allowed at this time either,” Kocken said.

Organizers hope to phase some of those elements back into the market as the summer goes on.

“Unfortunately we can’t say starting in July this will happen and then in August this will happen, we just have to wait and see,” Kocken explained.

Even with the changes, there’s a bright side to be found.

“I think people will still be walking past, you know on their way to Leicht Park or on the way away from Leicht Park, so if we can get people to stop in and see what we’re all about,” Corrales said.

The market may not be on Broadway, but it could still bring customers there.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE FARMERS’ MARKET ON BROADWAY.

