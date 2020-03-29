Off-duty deputy from Outagamie Sheriff’s Department involved in crash in Calumet County

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple departments responded to a two-vehicle crash in Calumet County on Sunday morning leaving two people injured.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, at around 9:30 a.m. police departments responded to a crash on WIS 441 northbound at East of USH 10 in Calumet County near Appleton.

Appleton Police Department reports that a Ram pick-up truck was originally northbound on STH 441, when the driver missed the intended exit. The operator completed a U-turn on the highway and traveled southbound in the northbound lanes. The Ram struck a northbound VW Golf sedan head-on.

Officials report the Ram driver received moderate injuries and the VW driver received critical injuries.

According to authorities, the driver of the Ram was identified as an off-duty deputy from the Outagamie Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say the Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted by the City of Appleton Police Department to take over the crash investigation and will be completing both the required crash report and a crash reconstruction investigation.

Assisting crews included, Appleton Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Outagamie County Highway Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol Recon Unit.