TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Brown County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in locating a man that robbed a woman in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot on Swan Road in the Town of Ledgeview.

It happened Friday, June 6th around 11:04 a.m. when a man pushed an 84-year-old woman to the ground and stole her purse.