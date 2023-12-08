OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities and residents in Milwaukee are mourning the loss of a police officer who was killed during a traffic accident on Sunday night.

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck and a car near the 6600 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. on December 3.

Upon arrival, officers located 30-year-old James J. Nowak, an off-duty officer with the Milwaukee Police Department, as the driver of the car. Nowak suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was extricated from the vehicle before being transported to a nearby hospital.

Doctors continued to provide care to Nowak and on Monday, the Oak Creek Police Department updated the public through a press release saying Nowak was in “grave condition,” and “[was] not expected to survive.”

Eventually, on Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Oak Creek Police Department that Nowak had died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

“The Milwaukee Police Department mourns the loss of Officer James Nowak, who honorably served the Milwaukee community and our department for over 12 years,” said the Milwaukee Police Department. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and our members who are immensely suffering from this tragedy.”

The crash remains under investigation and no additional details were provided.