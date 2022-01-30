Off-duty Two Rivers officer arrested for suspected OWI

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – An off-duty Two Rivers police officer was arrested on Saturday night on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI).

The Two Rivers Police Department reported early Sunday morning that one of their off-duty officers, Tanner Schmidt, was arrested by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of an OWI.

According to the department, Manitowoc deputies had been investigating a two-vehicle crash in Two Rivers that resulted in no injuries.

After the investigation was complete, officer Schmidt was reportedly arrested and later released.

Two Rivers Police Department confirmed that they will be conducting an internal investigation into this incident. Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as it progresses.

