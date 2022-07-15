SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An off-duty police officer was arrested early Friday morning after he was a driver in a crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital.

According to the Superior Police Department, on July 15 around 1:15 a.m., there was a ‘severe’ car crash in the 5200 block of East 2nd Street. The crash was described as a rear-end style crash. A 23-year-old man believed to be from Eau Claire died.

The vehicle had three other passengers, two of which were transported to a hospital. The status of the two is reportedly unknown.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as off-duty Superior Police Officer, Sergeant Greg Swanson. Due to the situation, an outside agency will investigate the incident.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol were asked to investigate the incident. The investigation resulted in the Swanson getting arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

Swanson is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail. The jail’s website says Swanson is charged with negligent homicide. Officials say that Swanson is a 15-year veteran and has been placed on Administrative Leave.

This is a sad and tragic incident. We wish to express our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased, and our hopes of a speedy and successful recovery for the other occupants involved. Police Chief Nicholas Alexander

Those with information are asked to call 608-438-5629. No additional information was provided.