Off the Booze: 1 in 10 Wisconsinites have given up alcohol since the start of the pandemic

(WFRV) – After a survey revealed Wisconsin was one of the leading states with the most widespread excessive drinking reported in the country, it may come as a surprise that 1 in 10 Wisconsinites have actually given up or cut down their alcohol consumption since the start of the pandemic.

After surveying 3,200 Wisconsinites, the American Addiction Centers reported that nearly 1 in 10 Wisconsinites have given up or cut down their alocohol intake due to reasons relating to socialization – or lack thereof.

The survey revealed 26 percent of those surveyed said they’d cut down on drinking over the past year due to a lack of after-work drinking. After the pandemic forced many to work from home, partaking in after-work drinking became nearly impossible.

The report also showed that 32 percent of those surveyed attributed their decrease in alcohol consumption to the lack of regular get-togethers with drinking buddies. As most can recall, the pandemic not only forced many to work from home but also prompted many to stay at home and avoid large gatherings, therefore, reducing the opportunity to get together with drinking buddies.

While many gyms across the state and country closed their doors to mitigate risk, it’s no surprise 52 percent of Wisconsinites chose to completely cut out alcohol in efforts of staying as healthy as possible while stuck at home. Yet, another 28 percent said health-related reasons weren’t what necessarily prompted them to give up the booze, but instead they said the urge to save money was the driving force in their decision.

However, the survey found that staying healthy, saving money, and avoidance of social gatherings weren’t the only factors playing a role in why Wisconsinites quit or cut down on drinking. The reports show that boredom, improving relationships, and avoiding hangovers were also all major reasons why residents closed the cooler and so no to drinking.

According to the study, 14 percent of those surveyed indicated that the main reason they gave up drinking during the pandemic was that they simply got bored of alcohol, while 3 percent did so to avoid hangovers. Lastly, another 3 percent reported they quit alcohol during the pandemic to improve their relationships between friends and family.

While it seems Wisconsinites may be changing their ways, there is a worry among some of those surveyed – 28%, in fact – that they will go back to drinking when restrictions are lifted, i.e. when bars are open again, after-work drinks resume when they go back to the office, or when they take vacations.