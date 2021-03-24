Off to the races: Green Bay’s YMCA to host ‘Rubber Duck Derby’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Participants can cheer on their ducks as they race down the YMCA’s water slide.

Green Bay’s East Side YMCA is hosting a Rubber Duck Derby to benefit the Annual Campaign. According to officials, the Annual Campaign provides financial assistance to families.

Ducks are available for purchase at $5 for one duck or $12 for three ducks.

The YMCA says there is a limited amount of ducks available.

Particpants do not need to be present to win and can watch virtually on the YMCA’s Facebook.

Ducks can be purchased at any of the YMCA’s business desks or can purchase one scanning the QR code.

Particpants will reportedly have a chance at winning prizes.

The event is on Sunday, March 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Annual Campaign.