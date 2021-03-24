GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Off to the races: Green Bay’s YMCA to host ‘Rubber Duck Derby’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
YMCA offers free water safety class_9014836878486749585

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Participants can cheer on their ducks as they race down the YMCA’s water slide.

Green Bay’s East Side YMCA is hosting a Rubber Duck Derby to benefit the Annual Campaign. According to officials, the Annual Campaign provides financial assistance to families.

Ducks are available for purchase at $5 for one duck or $12 for three ducks.

The YMCA says there is a limited amount of ducks available.

Particpants do not need to be present to win and can watch virtually on the YMCA’s Facebook.

Ducks can be purchased at any of the YMCA’s business desks or can purchase one scanning the QR code.

Particpants will reportedly have a chance at winning prizes.

The event is on Sunday, March 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Annual Campaign.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Oshkosh's Acacia Tupa gets second chance at final season

De Pere sophomore Kennedy Martin settling in and turning heads

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

Brian Butch on Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh baseball opens with sweep of Finlandia