Office of Gov. Evers: Brendan Dassey ‘ineligible’ for pardon

FILE – In this April 16, 2007, file photo, Brendan Dassey appears in court at the Manitowoc County Courthouse in Manitowoc, Wis. Dassey, the man convicted of rape and murder when he was a teenager whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer,” is asking Wisconsin’s governor for a pardon. Attorneys for Dassey said Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, that they are petitioning Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for either a pardon or a commutation of his life prison sentence. (Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent, Pool, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Brendan Dassey is ineligible for pardon, according to Governor Tony Evers’ office.

According to a letter addressed to Dassey and Laura Nirider of the Center on Wrongful Convictions that was obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Dassey is ineligible due to two conditions:

“It has not been at least five years since you completed your entire sentence for the conviction you want to be pardoned. You are currently required to register as a sex offender…”

In October, the attorneys for Dassey announced they were asking Governor Evers for clemency.

That same month, nearly 250 people, from retired federal government officials to psychological experts, released an open letter to the Office of Gov. Evers in support of Dassey’s petition for executive clemency.