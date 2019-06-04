Officer and K9 retire together after years of service Video Video

APPLETON, Wisc.- On June 4th Deputy Jon Shearer and his K9 partner Ace retired from the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department.

Shearer had been a bomb dog handler in the department's K9 program since 2003.

Ace was Shearer's third K9 partner and the two retired together.

A special reception was held for the pair at the Sheriff's Department on Goodland Drive where both Shearer and Ace were recognized for their years of service.