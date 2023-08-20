REEDSBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were arrested on charges that include Resisting an Officer after authorities in southcentral Wisconsin were made aware that they were allegedly harassing people at a local dog park.

A Facebook post from the Reedsburg Police Department states that officers were made aware of the situation just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday but the two men reportedly left the park before officers arrived.

Shortly after, officers were able to find the vehicle the men left in and conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Dewey Avenue.

During the traffic stop, both the 30-year-old and 24-year-old allegedly resisted arrest but were taken into custody after a ‘brief struggle.’

While officers were attempting to take them into custody, it was reported that one officer was kicked in the face and had to receive medical treatment at a local hospital. The officer was released later that evening.

30-year-old Christiam A. Espinoza Martinez and 24-year-old Roger I. Martinez Medina were taken to the Sauk County Jail on the following charges:

Christiam A. Espinoza Martinez Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence Disorderly Conduct Resisting an Officer Battery to Law Enforcement Officer

Roger I. Martinez Medina Disorderly Conduct Resisting an Officer Felony Intimidation of a Victim



Both men are from Reedsburg, authorities say. No other information was provided.