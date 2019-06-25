Officer-involved death being investigated in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Menasha Police Department says they have turned an officer-involved death investigation over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Officials say officers were on scene at an apartment Tuesday around 1 p.m. with a warrant regarding a possible internet crime against children.

During the investigation in the 900 block of Tayco Street in Menasha, a male subject was shot by a Neenah polce officer who was assisting the investigation.

The male subject was transported to Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah, but succumbed to injuries.

