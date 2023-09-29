KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Police Department has released the name of the officer who was involved in a shooting that took place on September 13.

According to authorities, Sergeant Michael Frank, a 25-year veteran of the Kaukauna Police Department, was the officer involved in the shooting.

Officers were sent to the 500 block of Diedrich Street shortly after 8:00 p.m. to try and find a juvenile runaway that officers say was possibly on the way to Diedrich Street in a stolen vehicle.

Eventually, law enforcement located the stolen vehicle with the juvenile and another man arriving at the location. Officers attempted to contact the occupants of the vehicle.

During the contact, Frank discharged his firearm, hitting the driver of the vehicle. Medical aid was rendered, and a 28-year-old Oshkosh man was taken to the hospital.

Brad Sanderfoot, the Assistant Chief of Police, issued the following statement regarding the officer-involved shooting.

“The Kaukauna Police Department is committed to transparency and accountability in all matters concerning the safety of the City of Kaukauna,” said Sanderfoot. “We understand the public’s need for information regarding such incidents, and we are working diligently with the Appleton Police Department to ensure all relevant facts are thoroughly investigated.”

Frank remains on administrative leave per Kaukauna Police Department policy until the investigation can be completed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.