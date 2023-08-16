MORSE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting during a domestic dispute in northern Wisconsin on Tuesday evening.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the incident happened in the Town of Morse in Ashland County shortly before 6:00 p.m. on August 15.

Deputies with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute on the 33000 block of North Foley Road, and after arriving, they encountered a male subject assaulting two adult female subjects.

The man allegedly was armed with a bladed weapon, causing a deputy to discharge their firearm during the incident and hit the male. First aid was immediately rendered to the male subject, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

The two female subjects reportedly suffered superficial injuries during the assault, were treated at the scene, and released. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The deputy from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office who shot the subject has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is leading the investigation and is being assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Ashland County Coroner’s Office, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

No additional information was provided.

Local 5 News will update this should any more details be released on the officer-involved critical incident in Ashland County.