OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation has started in Oshkosh after an officer-involved shooting happened early Friday morning.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on March 17 around 1:30 a.m., a police officer reportedly shot a person during a police investigation. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is at the scene of the investigation.

The incident happened in the 500 block of North Main Street.

Officials say the officer is not injured and the person involved in the shooting is being treated at a hospital. There is no threat to public safety and authorities are reportedly not looking for any additional people related to the incident.

More information will be released at a later date. Anyone with details about this incident is asked to call 920-236-5700.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.