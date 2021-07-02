Officer-involved shooting in Shawano County, DOJ investigating

RED SPRINGS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shawano County.

According to authorities, on July 1 around 9:30 p.m., a Shawano County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a car accident on Upper Red Lake Road. The only person in the car, a male, had a gun in his hands when the deputy arrived at the scene.

The driver did not put the gun down and reportedly raised the gun toward the officer. The officer fired his gun and hit him. The driver was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The involved officer is on administrative leave, and the DCI is leading the investigation.

THe investigation is ongoing, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.