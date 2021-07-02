NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Officer-involved shooting in Shawano County, DOJ investigating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RED SPRINGS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shawano County.

According to authorities, on July 1 around 9:30 p.m., a Shawano County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a car accident on Upper Red Lake Road. The only person in the car, a male, had a gun in his hands when the deputy arrived at the scene.

The driver did not put the gun down and reportedly raised the gun toward the officer. The officer fired his gun and hit him. The driver was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The involved officer is on administrative leave, and the DCI is leading the investigation.

THe investigation is ongoing, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit

Bay Port plunders Eau Claire Memorial 8-1 on its way to Division I state baseball championship game

D1 State Championship Kyle Malzhan

Denmark claims first state baseball championship

Marinette's season wraps up in state semifinal