Officer-involved shooting in Two Rivers leaves one dead

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) An officer-involved death that happened Monday night is being investigated by state officials.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers with the Two Rivers Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Washington Street. During the stop, an officer discharged his weapon and struck a person in the vehicle. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Authorities performed life-saving measures and the person was transported to Aurora Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Department of Criminal Investigations is leading the investigation and says that all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating.

DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Manitowoc County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

No other details have been provided. Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. You can scroll down to see the full press release from the Department of Justice.