RICE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in northwest Wisconsin are investigating an officer-involved critical incident that left one person dead.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Department of Criminal Investigations is investigating an officer-involved critical incident in the City of Rice Lake that occurred on Sunday, October 8.

Officials say that around 5:30 p.m., officers from the Rice Lake Police Department and the Barron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a female who had been stabbed by a male subject on the 400 block of Hatten Avenue in Rice Lake.

Upon arrival, officers found the female with injuries who was being treated by emergency medical services. Law enforcement then encountered a male subject barricaded in an apartment.

Officers commanded him to exit the apartment, but the subject did not comply. A police K9 and less lethal options were utilized to gain compliance from the man, but he subsequently charged at officers with a bladed weapon.

Officers fired their weapons during the incident and hit the male. First aid was immediately rendered, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says that officers from the Rice Lake Police Department and deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office were equipped with body cameras.

The involved officers from both agencies have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

The Department of Criminal Investigations is leading the investigation, and all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating. Officials say they’ll review all evidence and determine the facts of the incident before turning the investigation over to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.

No additional details were provided.