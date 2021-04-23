Officer-involved shooting outside of Wausau, one dead

WESTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigaion (DCI) is investigating a cricitcal incident in Weston that happened early Friday morning.

According to the DOJ, around 3:30 a.m. Everest Metro Police Officers responded to a report of a woman requesting assitance. Officers entered the building and heard a woman screaming inside the apartment.

When officers entered they found an armed man and during the incident the officiers discharged their weapons. Authorities say the man has been transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

According to authorities, upon entry officers found one deceased woman. DCI is leading the investigation into both of the officers who fired their weapons and the deceased woman.

DCI is being assited by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Marathon County Crime Victim Serivices.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

The full release can be viewed online.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.