Officer recognized for actions during Oshkosh West incident

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh Police officer was recognized by Wisconsin legislators for his actions during an incident at Oshkosh West High School last year.

In early December 2019, then 16-year-old Grant Fuhrman, a student, allegedly stabbed Officer Michael Wissink while in his office.

Officer Wissink has been an officer with Oshkosh Police Department for 21 years and has been a school resource officer since 2017.

Photos courtesy Oshkosh Police

On Wednesday, Officer Wissink was recognized by State Senator Dan Feyen and Representative Michael Schraa for his heroic actions and bravery during the incident at Oshkosh West in December. Representative Gordon Hintz was also in attendance.

In February, Officer Wissink and two others who played a large role in saving lives at Oshkosh West were honored in Madison.

Student Duaa Ahmad led students out of the school following the incident and lead them to a mosque where students hid inside. Teacher Ken Levine ran into Wissink’s office to help both Wissink and Fuhrman.

Officer Wissink, Ahmad, and Levine all received the Hometown Heroes Award.

