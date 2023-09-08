MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police officer in Wisconsin suffered minor injuries after responding to a disturbance at a college campus-area bar early Thursday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, 22-year-old Logan J. Grota was involved in a disturbance on September 7 and has been charged with Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, a misdemeanor.

Police say that they were sent to the 600 block of University Avenue shortly before 12:10 a.m. in the City of Madison.

Grota was allegedly attempting to gain entry to a bar after he was kicked out. Additionally, Grota was reportedly saying racial slurs toward employees. Grota allegedly resisted arrest and is accused of injuring an officer while being taken into custody.

He was taken to the Dane County Jail after he was medically cleared. Grota is expected to return to the Dane County Courthouse on November 17 for a pre-trial conference.

No additional details were provided.