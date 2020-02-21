Officer, teacher, and student honored for saving lives after stabbing incident at Oshkosh West

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people who played a large role in saving lives at Oshkosh West High School after a student stabbed a resource officer were honored in Madison on Thursday.

Officer Michael Wissink, student Duaa Ahmad, and teacher Ken Levine were given the Hometown Heroes Award.

In December, a student, Grant Fuhrman, allegedly stabbed Officer Wissink while in his office. Levine reportedly ran into the room and helped both Wissink and Fuhrman.

Ahmad led students out of the school following the incident and lead them to a mosque where students hid inside.

Fuhrman has been charged in Winnebago County Court. A future court date for Fuhrman has not been set.

