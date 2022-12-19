APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Lieutenant with the Appleton Police Department graduated from the FBI National Academy, making him the 11th in department history.

Lieutenant Adam Nagel graduated as a member of the 284th session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation occurred at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on December 8, 2022.

Nagel is the 11th officer in department history to complete this prestigious program. While enrolled in the National Academy, Nagle completed a Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia.

Nationally, fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the National Academy.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 284th session consisted of 237 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, 5 military organizations, and 5 federal civilian organizations.