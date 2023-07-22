MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect allegedly involved in multiple burglaries was arrested following a high-speed pursuit through southcentral Wisconsin on Thursday, including a chase through a middle school’s playground and athletic fields.

According to the Shorewood Hills Police Department (SHPD), while assisting Madison Police officers with attempting to locate a suspect in a construction site burglary, SHPD officers were made aware of a recklessly driving car in the area, reportedly the suspect.

Around 11 a.m. on July 20, officers attempted to stop the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Usamah Smiri. However, the vehicle allegedly fled at a ‘high rate of speed’ against traffic on North Midvale Boulevard.

Court records show that Smiri was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing that morning, for a case involving charges of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property, but failed to appear.

At one point during the pursuit, officers were able to successfully use a tire deflation device, flattening one of the vehicle’s tires.

Officers continued their pursuit, saying Smiri then allegedly hit another vehicle, ran several red lights, and ‘recklessly’ turned in front of a school bus before driving through the playground and athletic fields at Cherokee Middle School.

After driving through the school area, a second tire deflation device was successful. Officers were able to pin the suspect’s car and take Smiri into custody.

It was later learned that Smiri had allegedly burglarized a home in the area where he was initially suspected to be and also reportedly stole the homeowner’s car, driving it during the pursuit.

Smiri faces the following charges:

Charges from SHPD: Recklessly Endangering Safety Eluding an Officer Hit and Run Other traffic violations

Charges from Madison PD: Burglary (multiple counts) Vehicle Theft Damage to Property Theft Trespass Bail Jumping



No other details were provided.