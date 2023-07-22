MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect allegedly involved in multiple burglaries was arrested following a high-speed pursuit through southcentral Wisconsin on Thursday, including a chase through a middle school’s playground and athletic fields.
According to the Shorewood Hills Police Department (SHPD), while assisting Madison Police officers with attempting to locate a suspect in a construction site burglary, SHPD officers were made aware of a recklessly driving car in the area, reportedly the suspect.
Around 11 a.m. on July 20, officers attempted to stop the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Usamah Smiri. However, the vehicle allegedly fled at a ‘high rate of speed’ against traffic on North Midvale Boulevard.
Court records show that Smiri was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing that morning, for a case involving charges of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property, but failed to appear.
At one point during the pursuit, officers were able to successfully use a tire deflation device, flattening one of the vehicle’s tires.
Officers continued their pursuit, saying Smiri then allegedly hit another vehicle, ran several red lights, and ‘recklessly’ turned in front of a school bus before driving through the playground and athletic fields at Cherokee Middle School.
After driving through the school area, a second tire deflation device was successful. Officers were able to pin the suspect’s car and take Smiri into custody.
It was later learned that Smiri had allegedly burglarized a home in the area where he was initially suspected to be and also reportedly stole the homeowner’s car, driving it during the pursuit.
Smiri faces the following charges:
- Charges from SHPD:
- Recklessly Endangering Safety
- Eluding an Officer
- Hit and Run
- Other traffic violations
- Charges from Madison PD:
- Burglary (multiple counts)
- Vehicle Theft
- Damage to Property
- Theft
- Trespass
- Bail Jumping
No other details were provided.