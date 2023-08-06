FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Fond du Lac are looking for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on August 3, saying that he was heading to Green Bay.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers are looking for Troy A. Zupke. He is roughly 6’2″ and weighs about 200 pounds.

Authorities say that Zupke last left his home in Fond du Lac on August 3, and that he hasn’t responded to any forms of communication.

Zupke has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, jeans, and brown boots. Officers say that he has tattoos on his forearm, upper bicep, and chest.

No other information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when more details are released.