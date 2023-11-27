GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police officers from various departments across Wisconsin were at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on Monday to pack backpacks with winter essentials.

During the event, backpacks contained soap, hand warmers, gloves, and gift cards to local restaurants. The police officers will then distribute the items throughout their own municipalities.

Officers and organizers had a surprise visitor, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who told Local 5’s Paul Steeno just how important events like these are to the community.

“It’s a time of giving,” stated Love. “People should always try their best to be able to give and help others, but it’s just about trying to help others.”

Both of Jordan Love’s parents are police officers, making this event with cops a little extra personal to him.

Several officers from the Green Bay Police Department attended the event, including Lieutenant Steve Mahoney, who talked about how one little action could change an entire person’s life.

“We all have things that happen in our lives, a lot good but some bad, so anything you can do to reach out to help other people in your community; a simple thank you or shoveling your neighbors’ driveway, just anything to help someone out, I’d strongly encourage it,” concluded Mahoney.

After the event concluded, squad cars exited the area with their lights shining bright, fitting in with the name “Lights of Christmas” perfectly.