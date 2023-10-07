WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 42-year-old Wisconsin man turned himself in to authorities after he was identified as the suspect in an overnight shooting at a local bar in mid-September.

A release from the Wausau Police Department states that Wausau resident Joseph Slater turned himself in to the Department of Corrections on October 4.

Around 1:40 a.m. on September 20, officers responded to M & R Station for a report of a fight in the bar’s parking lot, located on South 3rd Avenue in Wausau. When officers arrived, they noticed that one man appeared to be holding a handgun.

After the suspect, later identified as Slater, was ordered to drop the weapon, he reportedly fled and fired a single shot. It was not noted where the gun was aimed at the time of being fired.

Officers say that with the help of video surveillance, Slater was identified as the suspect. An additional search of the bar’s surrounding area resulted in authorities finding a second handgun, which was reported stolen out of Green Bay.

Slater was taken into custody and sent to the Marathon County Jail.

The Wausau Police Department is recommending to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office charges of:

1st Degree – Recklessly Endangering Safety

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Receiving a Stolen Firearm

Possession of a Firearm on the Premises where Alcohol is Consumed

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Detective Max LaPorte at 715-261-7854. Callers can remain anonymous by submitting a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by clicking here.