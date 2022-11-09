MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay resident, Eric Finnila.

The release states that the vehicle went into the Manitowoc River on November 4, and when authorities pulled the vehicle from the water on November 5, Finnila was found dead inside the car.

At this time, the investigation is trying to determine what caused the vehicle being driven by the 32-year-old to go into the river.

Officers do say that the bridge and recent change over to two-way traffic in the area are not contributing factors.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details have been provided.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is released.