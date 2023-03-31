KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – A drug-related search warrant executed by Menominee Tribal Officers uncovered fentanyl, heroin, other drugs, and a firearm, leading a child to be transferred to family services.

A Facebook post from the Menominee Tribal Police Department states that the search warrant was done at a residence on Onanekwat Resort Road in the Village of Keshena on Friday.

The Menominee Tribal PD was assisted by Menominee NADGI Task Force Officers with the warrant that officers say stemmed from an ongoing drug investigation on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Four adults were reportedly found living in the home with a ‘young child.’ Inside, officers found a large amount of drug paraphernalia ‘scattered throughout the entire house.’

Fentanyl, heroin, prescription pills, marijuana, and a firearm were also located inside, along with evidence of stolen property, the release states.

All four adults were taken into custody and booked into the Menominee Tribal Jail for the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver

Maintaining a Drug Dwelling

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Child Abuse

Officers say that the roughly two-year-old child was transferred to the care of Menominee Tribal Family Services and evaluated for long-term health concerns.

The Department would also like to thank the Menominee Community for their continued assistance in observing and reporting suspicious behavior for the betterment of their community. Menominee Tribal Police Department

The Menominee Tribal Police Department was assisted by the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, Menominee Tribal Rescue, and Menominee Tribal Family Services.

No additional information was provided.